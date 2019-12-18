42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking

READY TO MOVE IN ** No Repair Deductible **Shows Beautiful! Estate Home w/Gleaming Hardwood on main level*Brand NEW HVAC system*New Roof (2019)*High Ceilings*Main Level - Home Office*2 Story Foyer/Family Rm*Sun Room Extension*Gourmet Kitchen with Walk-in Pantry, Updated Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite and ample of cabinet and counter space*Mud Room with a large Coat Closet*Master Suite with Sitting Rm+his & her WIC+Luxurious Bath* Oversized Secondary Bedrooms + Hallway full bath with dual sink*Fully Finished Basement with Recreation Room+Media/Den+Full Bath+TONS of Storage space*Walkout Level*Trex deck + Patio*Private Backyard*Wonderful Broadlands Amenities+ Walk to Clydes or Lidle Grocery or Broadland shopping center*Convenient Location to Greenway! Download floor plan under Document