All apartments in Broadlands
Find more places like 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Broadlands, VA
/
42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:45 PM

42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE

42734 Middle Ridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broadlands
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

42734 Middle Ridge Place, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
READY TO MOVE IN ** No Repair Deductible **Shows Beautiful! Estate Home w/Gleaming Hardwood on main level*Brand NEW HVAC system*New Roof (2019)*High Ceilings*Main Level - Home Office*2 Story Foyer/Family Rm*Sun Room Extension*Gourmet Kitchen with Walk-in Pantry, Updated Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite and ample of cabinet and counter space*Mud Room with a large Coat Closet*Master Suite with Sitting Rm+his & her WIC+Luxurious Bath* Oversized Secondary Bedrooms + Hallway full bath with dual sink*Fully Finished Basement with Recreation Room+Media/Den+Full Bath+TONS of Storage space*Walkout Level*Trex deck + Patio*Private Backyard*Wonderful Broadlands Amenities+ Walk to Clydes or Lidle Grocery or Broadland shopping center*Convenient Location to Greenway! Download floor plan under Document

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE have any available units?
42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Broadlands, VA.
What amenities does 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE have?
Some of 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Broadlands.
Does 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE offers parking.
Does 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE have a pool?
No, 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42734 MIDDLE RIDGE PLACE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq
Broadlands, VA 20148

Similar Pages

Broadlands 1 BedroomsBroadlands 2 Bedrooms
Broadlands 3 BedroomsBroadlands Apartments with Parking
Broadlands Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VALansdowne, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WV
Dumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MDWarrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broadlands South

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia