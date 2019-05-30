All apartments in Brambleton
43388 CHARITABLE STREET

43388 Charitable St · No Longer Available
Location

43388 Charitable St, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Stunning 1-year old brick townhome located within 1 mile of future Ashburn Metro station. Community features large clubhouse, fitness facility and pool, tot lots and future amphitheater and dog park. Bright spacious townhome features first floor bedroom and full bath. Bright living level features huge kitchen with granite center island and gourmet cook's kitchen. Step outside the family room to your partially covered balcony. Enjoy a larger master bedroom with master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath with dual vanities. Easy access rear-entrance garage is spotless with custom painted floor and extra storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43388 CHARITABLE STREET have any available units?
43388 CHARITABLE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 43388 CHARITABLE STREET have?
Some of 43388 CHARITABLE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43388 CHARITABLE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
43388 CHARITABLE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43388 CHARITABLE STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 43388 CHARITABLE STREET is pet friendly.
Does 43388 CHARITABLE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 43388 CHARITABLE STREET offers parking.
Does 43388 CHARITABLE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43388 CHARITABLE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43388 CHARITABLE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 43388 CHARITABLE STREET has a pool.
Does 43388 CHARITABLE STREET have accessible units?
No, 43388 CHARITABLE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 43388 CHARITABLE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43388 CHARITABLE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 43388 CHARITABLE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 43388 CHARITABLE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
