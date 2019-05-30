43388 CHARITABLE STREET

Amenities
Stunning 1-year old brick townhome located within 1 mile of future Ashburn Metro station. Community features large clubhouse, fitness facility and pool, tot lots and future amphitheater and dog park. Bright spacious townhome features first floor bedroom and full bath. Bright living level features huge kitchen with granite center island and gourmet cook's kitchen. Step outside the family room to your partially covered balcony. Enjoy a larger master bedroom with master bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Two additional bedrooms and hall bath with dual vanities. Easy access rear-entrance garage is spotless with custom painted floor and extra storage.