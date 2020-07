Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking fireplace

AMAZING 3300+ SQ FT END UNIT TOWNHOUSE!! BRIGHT 3 LEVEL EXTENSION. 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH, GOURMET KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND GRANITE COUNTER, ELEGANT HARDWOOD FLOORING ON MAIN LEVEL,LAMINATE FLOORING ON UPER LEVEL AND BASEMENT. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. HUGE DECK w/ STONE PATIO BELOW BACKING TO WOODS. WELL MAINTAINED. CLOSE TO MAJOR ROADS AND SHOPPING. AND LOUDOUN STATION AND FUTURE METRO.5 MINUETS WALKING TO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL. NO PETS ALLOWED AND NO SMOKING.