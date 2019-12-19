43306 STONEGARDEN TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

3096 SQ FT living area! Spacious and Absolutely stunning three levels 3 beds, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage townhouse with an extended patio in the heart of Moorefield Area. The house comes with beautiful hardwood floors though out main level, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. The house has a deck and a patio. Great location with the best school district in the area. The house has easy access to route 267, Dominos, harris teeter, Moorefiled Elementery School, Moorefield Metro Station etc. Great location with excellent school district, on bus line, and shopping center with in few minutes.