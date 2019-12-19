All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated December 19 2019 at 8:27 AM

43306 STONEGARDEN TERRACE

43306 Stonegarden Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

43306 Stonegarden Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3096 SQ FT living area! Spacious and Absolutely stunning three levels 3 beds, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage townhouse with an extended patio in the heart of Moorefield Area. The house comes with beautiful hardwood floors though out main level, gourmet kitchen with granite counter top, stainless steel appliances and dishwasher. The house has a deck and a patio. Great location with the best school district in the area. The house has easy access to route 267, Dominos, harris teeter, Moorefiled Elementery School, Moorefield Metro Station etc. Great location with excellent school district, on bus line, and shopping center with in few minutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

