Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

42713 Wilmar Sq. Available 10/11/19 Gorgeous 4BR, 3.5 BA 2 Car Garage townhouse in Broadlands - Gorgeous 4BR, 3.5 BA 2 Car Garage townhouse in Broadlands*Main level has Open Floor Plan with beautiful moldings & archways + recess lighting &d hardwood floors thru-out*Expansive Gourmet kitchen with island & subway tile backsplash, SS appliances leads to Large deck*Huge Master Bedroom suite with large walk-in closet*Upgraded Master Bath with Granite Vanities*Walk out lower level*5 minutes to Toll Rd & Loudoun commuter bus lot*PRIME LOCATION CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES*Brambleton Town Center, theatre, shopping, gym*



*AVAILABLE 10.11.19*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



