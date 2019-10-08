All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated October 8 2019

42713 Wilmar Sq.

42713 Wilmar Square · No Longer Available
Location

42713 Wilmar Square, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
42713 Wilmar Sq. Available 10/11/19 Gorgeous 4BR, 3.5 BA 2 Car Garage townhouse in Broadlands - Gorgeous 4BR, 3.5 BA 2 Car Garage townhouse in Broadlands*Main level has Open Floor Plan with beautiful moldings & archways + recess lighting &d hardwood floors thru-out*Expansive Gourmet kitchen with island & subway tile backsplash, SS appliances leads to Large deck*Huge Master Bedroom suite with large walk-in closet*Upgraded Master Bath with Granite Vanities*Walk out lower level*5 minutes to Toll Rd & Loudoun commuter bus lot*PRIME LOCATION CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES*Brambleton Town Center, theatre, shopping, gym*

*AVAILABLE 10.11.19*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE5181633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42713 Wilmar Sq. have any available units?
42713 Wilmar Sq. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42713 Wilmar Sq. have?
Some of 42713 Wilmar Sq.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42713 Wilmar Sq. currently offering any rent specials?
42713 Wilmar Sq. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42713 Wilmar Sq. pet-friendly?
Yes, 42713 Wilmar Sq. is pet friendly.
Does 42713 Wilmar Sq. offer parking?
Yes, 42713 Wilmar Sq. offers parking.
Does 42713 Wilmar Sq. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42713 Wilmar Sq. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42713 Wilmar Sq. have a pool?
No, 42713 Wilmar Sq. does not have a pool.
Does 42713 Wilmar Sq. have accessible units?
No, 42713 Wilmar Sq. does not have accessible units.
Does 42713 Wilmar Sq. have units with dishwashers?
No, 42713 Wilmar Sq. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42713 Wilmar Sq. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42713 Wilmar Sq. does not have units with air conditioning.

