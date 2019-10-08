Amenities
42713 Wilmar Sq. Available 10/11/19 Gorgeous 4BR, 3.5 BA 2 Car Garage townhouse in Broadlands - Gorgeous 4BR, 3.5 BA 2 Car Garage townhouse in Broadlands*Main level has Open Floor Plan with beautiful moldings & archways + recess lighting &d hardwood floors thru-out*Expansive Gourmet kitchen with island & subway tile backsplash, SS appliances leads to Large deck*Huge Master Bedroom suite with large walk-in closet*Upgraded Master Bath with Granite Vanities*Walk out lower level*5 minutes to Toll Rd & Loudoun commuter bus lot*PRIME LOCATION CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES*Brambleton Town Center, theatre, shopping, gym*
*AVAILABLE 10.11.19*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian C for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935
(RLNE5181633)