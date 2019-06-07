42644 WINTER WIND TER

Amenities

Check out this LUXURY townhouse with 3 finished level extensions * * Gourmet kitchen enhanced with granite, upgraded Maple cabinets, black appliances, walk in pantry * Custom deck off main level family room * Recess lighting * Ceiling fans * Gas fireplace * Ceramic tile * Master suite featuring tray ceiling, sitting room, walk in closet with organizers, private bath w/soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanities * Walk out recreation room to enclosed rear yard * Conveniently located within the Brambleton to enjoy the community amenities! This is the one which you have been waiting for to call your next home!