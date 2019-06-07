All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated June 7 2019 at 10:24 PM

42644 WINTER WIND TER

42644 Winter Wind Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42644 Winter Wind Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Check out this LUXURY townhouse with 3 finished level extensions * * Gourmet kitchen enhanced with granite, upgraded Maple cabinets, black appliances, walk in pantry * Custom deck off main level family room * Recess lighting * Ceiling fans * Gas fireplace * Ceramic tile * Master suite featuring tray ceiling, sitting room, walk in closet with organizers, private bath w/soaking tub, separate shower, and double vanities * Walk out recreation room to enclosed rear yard * Conveniently located within the Brambleton to enjoy the community amenities! This is the one which you have been waiting for to call your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42644 WINTER WIND TER have any available units?
42644 WINTER WIND TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42644 WINTER WIND TER have?
Some of 42644 WINTER WIND TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42644 WINTER WIND TER currently offering any rent specials?
42644 WINTER WIND TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42644 WINTER WIND TER pet-friendly?
No, 42644 WINTER WIND TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42644 WINTER WIND TER offer parking?
Yes, 42644 WINTER WIND TER offers parking.
Does 42644 WINTER WIND TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42644 WINTER WIND TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42644 WINTER WIND TER have a pool?
No, 42644 WINTER WIND TER does not have a pool.
Does 42644 WINTER WIND TER have accessible units?
No, 42644 WINTER WIND TER does not have accessible units.
Does 42644 WINTER WIND TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42644 WINTER WIND TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 42644 WINTER WIND TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 42644 WINTER WIND TER does not have units with air conditioning.
