42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE
Last updated October 1 2019

42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE

42612 Highgate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42612 Highgate Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious Upper Unit Condo - 2 Levels with 2766 Square Feet of Living Space. Fresh Paint and New Carpet Throughout. Large Kitchen with Recessed Lights, Granite Countertops, 42" Maple Cabinets, Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens, Ceramic Tile Floor, Table Space. Covered Balcony off of the Kitchen. Large Living Room w/Recessed Lights, Dining Room with Tray Ceiling, Den/Office and Powder Room. Upper Level has a Large Master Suite with 2 walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fan. Master Bath with Separate Shower, Dual Vanities & Garden Tub. French Doors lead to a Large Rooftop Balcony. The Second & Third Bedrooms are Large w/ Ceiling Fans. Available Lease Term 12, 18 or 24 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE have any available units?
42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE have?
Some of 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

