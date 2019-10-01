42612 HIGHGATE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious Upper Unit Condo - 2 Levels with 2766 Square Feet of Living Space. Fresh Paint and New Carpet Throughout. Large Kitchen with Recessed Lights, Granite Countertops, 42" Maple Cabinets, Gas Cooktop, Double Wall Ovens, Ceramic Tile Floor, Table Space. Covered Balcony off of the Kitchen. Large Living Room w/Recessed Lights, Dining Room with Tray Ceiling, Den/Office and Powder Room. Upper Level has a Large Master Suite with 2 walk-in Closets, Ceiling Fan. Master Bath with Separate Shower, Dual Vanities & Garden Tub. French Doors lead to a Large Rooftop Balcony. The Second & Third Bedrooms are Large w/ Ceiling Fans. Available Lease Term 12, 18 or 24 months.