All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE
Last updated April 10 2019 at 2:08 AM

42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

42603 Hollyhock Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42603 Hollyhock Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Wonderful and spacious two-level townhouse style condo. Hardwood floor on the main level. Large kitchen with upgraded granite countertop, new microwave and large pantry. One parking garage with remote openers. Fresh paint all over the house and wall to wall carpet covering on the second floor. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Two walk-in closets, separate shower and tub in master bedroom, plus a balcony. Walk to the Brambleton Town Center for movies, shops, restaurants, fitness center! Rent includes FIOS High-speed Internet and Cable TV and Swimming Pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have any available units?
42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have?
Some of 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia