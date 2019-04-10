42603 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage internet access

Wonderful and spacious two-level townhouse style condo. Hardwood floor on the main level. Large kitchen with upgraded granite countertop, new microwave and large pantry. One parking garage with remote openers. Fresh paint all over the house and wall to wall carpet covering on the second floor. Ceiling fans in all three bedrooms. Two walk-in closets, separate shower and tub in master bedroom, plus a balcony. Walk to the Brambleton Town Center for movies, shops, restaurants, fitness center! Rent includes FIOS High-speed Internet and Cable TV and Swimming Pool.