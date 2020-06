Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking media room

You'll love this single family home nestled in the charming community of Brambleton. OVER 4600 SQ FT! Property features gleaming hardwood floors and open floor plan. Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and over sized island. Fully finished lower level with gym room and media room is perfect for entertaining. Walking distance to Brambleton Town Center and directly in front of park. Verizon fios included in rent price.