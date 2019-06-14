All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:54 AM

42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE

42541 Highgate Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42541 Highgate Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
LEASE OPTION AND OWNER FINANCING ALSO AVAILABLE - Prime location in the heart of the Brambleton community. Conveniently located less than a mile to the Town Center. Gorgeous former model condominium town home. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and Corian counter tops. Cable TV and high-speed internet included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE have any available units?
42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE have?
Some of 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE offer parking?
No, 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42541 HIGHGATE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
