Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE

42539 Regal Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42539 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
internet access
tennis court
Professional Pictures Coming soon!BEAUTIFUL Over 2700 Townhome in the heart of Brambleton*NEW HVAC*UpdatedGourmet kitchen with massive island and a wine/beverage refrigerator*Open Concept with Family & Breakfast room off Kitchen*Separate Formal Dining room*Upper level Oversized bedrooms with spacious closet space*Laundry room*M/Suite w/Professional organizer in the closet& private bath*Lower Level finished recreation room with a convenient half bath* Entertain and Enjoy outdoor living on upper(deck) or lower level (patio) in a fully fenced backyard.*Walk from TH to Shopping Center or Park**Community Amenities includes FIOS internet, basic cable, telephone, lawn maintenance, pools, baseball Field, basketball courts, Bike Trail, Club House, Common Grounds, Community Center, Jog/Walk Path, Meeting Room, Picnic Area, Pool - Outdoor, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground snow and trash removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have any available units?
42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offer parking?
No, 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
