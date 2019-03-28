42539 REGAL WOOD DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool internet access tennis court

Professional Pictures Coming soon!BEAUTIFUL Over 2700 Townhome in the heart of Brambleton*NEW HVAC*UpdatedGourmet kitchen with massive island and a wine/beverage refrigerator*Open Concept with Family & Breakfast room off Kitchen*Separate Formal Dining room*Upper level Oversized bedrooms with spacious closet space*Laundry room*M/Suite w/Professional organizer in the closet& private bath*Lower Level finished recreation room with a convenient half bath* Entertain and Enjoy outdoor living on upper(deck) or lower level (patio) in a fully fenced backyard.*Walk from TH to Shopping Center or Park**Community Amenities includes FIOS internet, basic cable, telephone, lawn maintenance, pools, baseball Field, basketball courts, Bike Trail, Club House, Common Grounds, Community Center, Jog/Walk Path, Meeting Room, Picnic Area, Pool - Outdoor, Tennis Courts, Tot Lots/Playground snow and trash removal