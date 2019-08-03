42486 CORONADO TERRACE

Amenities

Available Aug 1. Two blocks from Brambleton Town Center and Legacy park, a Great location with excellent amenities, new popular place in Ashburn; Gourmet kitchen w/All new stainless appliances, A well-kept & very clean townhouse, 3 BR, 3.5 baths, hardwood on main level, fireplace, deck, fully fenced backyard, No Pets, No Smoking home. Minimum 2-year lease or pay $2,325 a month for one year lease. Landlord pays HOA fee which includes FiOS basic internet, cable and trash. HOA amenities include: pool, basketball, and tennis courts, baseball, football & soccer fields, tot lots/playground, park, jog/walk path and more********* $60 application fee per adult. To apply go to www.pmiqualitypropertycare.com then go to our properties then homes for rent then apply