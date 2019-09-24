42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful end-unit townhouse in great Brambleton location. Renovated with new carpet and paint in 2015. Full sunlight and park view. 3 finished levels. 3 bedrooms, 2 F baths and 2 H baths. 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen w island & corian counters. Large Trex deck and fully fenced back yard. All bedrooms on upper levels. Front loading Washer/Dryer on Upper. Walk to town center, shops, library, restaurants, movies, and fitness club. Access to all Brambleton community features including swimming pools, parks, tennis, community centers, etc.