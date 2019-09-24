All apartments in Brambleton
42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE

42474 Magellan Square · No Longer Available
Location

42474 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful end-unit townhouse in great Brambleton location. Renovated with new carpet and paint in 2015. Full sunlight and park view. 3 finished levels. 3 bedrooms, 2 F baths and 2 H baths. 2 car garage. Upgraded kitchen w island & corian counters. Large Trex deck and fully fenced back yard. All bedrooms on upper levels. Front loading Washer/Dryer on Upper. Walk to town center, shops, library, restaurants, movies, and fitness club. Access to all Brambleton community features including swimming pools, parks, tennis, community centers, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE have any available units?
42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE have?
Some of 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42474 MAGELLAN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
