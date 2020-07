42472 HOLLYHOCK TERRACE

Amenities

BEST RENT IN TOWN, 2 BR 2.5 BA AIRY AND BRIGHT TOWNHOUSE W/ ATTACH GARAGE, DECK, UPGRADED KITCHEN AND FLOORING. MOVE IN CONDITION. SUMMER-FIELD COMMUNITY AMENITIES PICNIC AREA, CAR WASH FACILITIES, POOL, TOT LOT, FITNESS CENTER...... RENT ALSO INCLUDES INTERNET SERVICE, CABLE TV, ETC... HASSLE FREE LIVING. FIREPLACE NOT WORKING. $55 APPL FEE PER APPLICANT TO SAMSON PROPERTIES. EMAIL LA THE LEGAL NAMES AND EMAIL ADDRESS OF EACH APPLICANTS OVER 18, WILL EMAIL BACK ON LINE APPLICATION. ALL ELECTRONICS PROCESS, SUBMIT APPL WITH SUPPORTING DOCU AND PAY APPL FEE BY CREDIT CARD AUTH FORM. 2016 PICTURES FYR ONLY. TOUCH UP INTERIOR PAINT IN PROGRESS. MUST SCHEDULE ON LINE FOR SHOWING.