Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE

42461 Greenside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

42461 Greenside Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Over 3000 sq. ft. townhouse in GREAT LOCATION! Right in front of Legacy Park (playgrounds, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, jogging/walking trail) & walkable to movie theatre, restaurants, grocery store & shops in highly desired Brambleton neighborhood! Kitchen/dining/living areas on main/entry level floor. Huge Recreation Room on top floor, large spacious master bedroom and bathroom, sizeable 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, fenced patio, and 2 car garage! Enjoy all the amenities (4 pools,etc) Brambleton has to offer, & high speed cable/internet included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
