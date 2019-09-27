42461 GREENSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

Over 3000 sq. ft. townhouse in GREAT LOCATION! Right in front of Legacy Park (playgrounds, tennis/basketball/volleyball courts, jogging/walking trail) & walkable to movie theatre, restaurants, grocery store & shops in highly desired Brambleton neighborhood! Kitchen/dining/living areas on main/entry level floor. Huge Recreation Room on top floor, large spacious master bedroom and bathroom, sizeable 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, fenced patio, and 2 car garage! Enjoy all the amenities (4 pools,etc) Brambleton has to offer, & high speed cable/internet included!