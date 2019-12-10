42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED 10/04 ~ Beautiful 2 BR, 2.5 BA, 1 car garage, townhouse style condo ~ This spacious light & bright home has a large family room with gas fireplace ~ Open concept kitchen/dining room w/spacious main-level balcony and SS appliances. ~ Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets & large 2nd bedroom ~ Community amenities include multiple pools, 24 hour fitness center, trails, tot-lots, basketball/tennis courts and community meeting spaces. HOA/Condo fees and Verizon FIOS internet/cable included in rent ~ Walking distance to Brambleton Towncenter. ~ NO PETS PLEASE. Ready to move-in.