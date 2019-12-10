All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE

42427 Goldenseal Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42427 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
cable included
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
FRESHLY PAINTED. NEW CARPET TO BE INSTALLED 10/04 ~ Beautiful 2 BR, 2.5 BA, 1 car garage, townhouse style condo ~ This spacious light & bright home has a large family room with gas fireplace ~ Open concept kitchen/dining room w/spacious main-level balcony and SS appliances. ~ Master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets & large 2nd bedroom ~ Community amenities include multiple pools, 24 hour fitness center, trails, tot-lots, basketball/tennis courts and community meeting spaces. HOA/Condo fees and Verizon FIOS internet/cable included in rent ~ Walking distance to Brambleton Towncenter. ~ NO PETS PLEASE. Ready to move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have any available units?
42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have?
Some of 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, cable included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42427 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia