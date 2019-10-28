All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated October 28 2019 at 3:14 AM

42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE

42425 Goldenseal Square · No Longer Available
Location

42425 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Super cute, two bedroom two and a half bath townhome style town home conveniently located in the Brambleton Community. Home features open main level, hardwood floors and stairs throughout, full-sized washer and dryer, spacious balcony, garage and driveway. Enjoy pool, parks, fitness room and walk to Brambleton Town Center with shops, restaurants, movie theater and brand new library. Verizon FIOS internet and cable included in rent. Tenant only needs to rent boxes and pay any premiums. Home zoned to Briar Woods High School (walking distance), Eagle Ridge Middle and Waxpool Elementary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have any available units?
42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have?
Some of 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42425 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
