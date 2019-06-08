All apartments in Brambleton
42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:17 PM

42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE

42395 Goldenseal Square · No Longer Available
Location

42395 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse-Style condo. Will be professionally cleaned once the tenants move out. Stainless steel appliances. Master Suite Features 2 Closets and the second bedroom also has two huge closets. 1 Car Garage w/driveway, large balcony. Facilities include pools, fitness center, business center, car care area, etc. Rent Includes High Speed Internet & TV Digital Cable. Easy access to Toll Rd. Close to Brambleton Town Center for restaurants, Cinema, Harris Teeter, Summer concerts, etc. Available straightaway. Pets case by case with $35/mth pet rent, no deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have any available units?
42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have?
Some of 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE offers parking.
Does 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE has a pool.
Does 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
