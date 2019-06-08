42395 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center car wash area gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Townhouse-Style condo. Will be professionally cleaned once the tenants move out. Stainless steel appliances. Master Suite Features 2 Closets and the second bedroom also has two huge closets. 1 Car Garage w/driveway, large balcony. Facilities include pools, fitness center, business center, car care area, etc. Rent Includes High Speed Internet & TV Digital Cable. Easy access to Toll Rd. Close to Brambleton Town Center for restaurants, Cinema, Harris Teeter, Summer concerts, etc. Available straightaway. Pets case by case with $35/mth pet rent, no deposit.