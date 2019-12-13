42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage guest parking internet access media room tennis court volleyball court

This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit townhouse for rent! Main level is open concept with family room/dining room/kitchen combo with hardwood floors throughout this level. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel and black appliances and granite countertops. NEW CARPET on lower and upper levels, fresh paint, spacious recreation room on lower level, 2 car garage, with large deck and large fenced-in backyard ~ plenty of space for play! Townhouse faces open square area and many open parking spaces for easy guest parking. Live in the coveted neighborhood of Brambleton with tons of community amenities ~ 4 pools, jogging/walking trails, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, and Legacy Park with playgrounds. Enjoy Brambleton Town Center nearby with its stores and restaurants, as well as Regal Movie Theatre. Cable and High Speed Internet included in rent!