All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 11:24 AM

42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE

42291 Jessica Farm Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

42291 Jessica Farm Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
This spacious 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end unit townhouse for rent! Main level is open concept with family room/dining room/kitchen combo with hardwood floors throughout this level. Gourmet kitchen has stainless steel and black appliances and granite countertops. NEW CARPET on lower and upper levels, fresh paint, spacious recreation room on lower level, 2 car garage, with large deck and large fenced-in backyard ~ plenty of space for play! Townhouse faces open square area and many open parking spaces for easy guest parking. Live in the coveted neighborhood of Brambleton with tons of community amenities ~ 4 pools, jogging/walking trails, tot lots, tennis courts, basketball courts, volleyball court, and Legacy Park with playgrounds. Enjoy Brambleton Town Center nearby with its stores and restaurants, as well as Regal Movie Theatre. Cable and High Speed Internet included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE have any available units?
42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE have?
Some of 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42291 JESSICA FARM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia