42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage new construction

Vacant . Brand New End Unit Parker Model Townhouse in newly built and much sought after Brambleton Town Center. Property has never been lived in. 4 Bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Garage on Three Levels plus an amazing Rooftop Terrace on 4th Level. Gorgeous Townhouse with luxury upgrades throughout , Large open floor plan on the main level features a large Living Room - dining combo & a Kitchen Family Room Combo. Fireplace in Living Room. Granite Counters, Large Island Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & a walk in pantry. French doors lead to your own huge deck. Relax in the large soaking tub in the master bathroom. Master Bedroom with private Balcony access & Spacious Walk In Closet. Fourth Level has huge Terrace for Partying and to enjoy amazing views from there. Basement Recreation Room Has a Wet Bar, 4th Bedroom & a Full Bath. Conveniently located very close to shops and restaurants in Brambleton Town Center. Easy access to Dulles Toll Rd, Loudoun County Pkwy.