42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER

42281 Belgrave Gardens Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42281 Belgrave Gardens Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
Vacant . Brand New End Unit Parker Model Townhouse in newly built and much sought after Brambleton Town Center. Property has never been lived in. 4 Bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Garage on Three Levels plus an amazing Rooftop Terrace on 4th Level. Gorgeous Townhouse with luxury upgrades throughout , Large open floor plan on the main level features a large Living Room - dining combo & a Kitchen Family Room Combo. Fireplace in Living Room. Granite Counters, Large Island Gourmet Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances & a walk in pantry. French doors lead to your own huge deck. Relax in the large soaking tub in the master bathroom. Master Bedroom with private Balcony access & Spacious Walk In Closet. Fourth Level has huge Terrace for Partying and to enjoy amazing views from there. Basement Recreation Room Has a Wet Bar, 4th Bedroom & a Full Bath. Conveniently located very close to shops and restaurants in Brambleton Town Center. Easy access to Dulles Toll Rd, Loudoun County Pkwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER have any available units?
42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER have?
Some of 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER currently offering any rent specials?
42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER pet-friendly?
No, 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER offer parking?
Yes, 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER offers parking.
Does 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER have a pool?
No, 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER does not have a pool.
Does 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER have accessible units?
No, 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER does not have accessible units.
Does 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 42281 BELGRAVE GARDENS TER does not have units with air conditioning.

