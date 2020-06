Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Almost New Miller & Smith built 2 Car garage 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom TH in Brambleton. Hardwood floors on the main level. Upgraded appliances and Cabinets with Granite Countertops in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer at the Bedroom Level. Tons of parking. Large recroom in the lower level. Rent includes Verizon FIOS Internet and Cable TV. No Pets Please. Available from August 18, 2019.