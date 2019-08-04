42256 PALLADIAN BLUE TERRACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool internet access tennis court

You will never find a better rental!Gorgeous Miller and Smith END UNIT in prime Brambleton community with park and mountain views! This modern home features a 1st floor bedroom (or office) with a full bath and a family room. The 2nd level boasts an open floor plan with an entertainers kitchen open to the living room and breakfast area. For special occasions, the home also has an ample sized formal dining area with a charming view of the mountains. Upgrades include chocolate wood floors, custom cabinetry in kitchen, an apron sink, granite island, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances and built in speaker system throughout. 3 full bathrooms have granite counters and designer quality mosaic tile. There is also a powder room on the 2nd level for guests. The tranquil master retreat boasts a walk-in closet, an oversized rain shower and double sinks. Entertain on the large deck w/ fireplace overlooking the green common area. Top floor laundry, tons of storage space in this home. The best part NO COMMON WALLS ON BEDROOMS! Enjoy great schools, the Brambleton town Center, close proximity to the DC Commuter, access to the clubhouse community pool, tennis court and sports facilities. Cable and internet are included in rent. Look no further this is it!