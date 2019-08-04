All apartments in Brambleton
42256 PALLADIAN BLUE TERRACE

42256 Palladian Blue Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42256 Palladian Blue Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
internet access
tennis court
You will never find a better rental!Gorgeous Miller and Smith END UNIT in prime Brambleton community with park and mountain views! This modern home features a 1st floor bedroom (or office) with a full bath and a family room. The 2nd level boasts an open floor plan with an entertainers kitchen open to the living room and breakfast area. For special occasions, the home also has an ample sized formal dining area with a charming view of the mountains. Upgrades include chocolate wood floors, custom cabinetry in kitchen, an apron sink, granite island, recessed lights, stainless steel appliances and built in speaker system throughout. 3 full bathrooms have granite counters and designer quality mosaic tile. There is also a powder room on the 2nd level for guests. The tranquil master retreat boasts a walk-in closet, an oversized rain shower and double sinks. Entertain on the large deck w/ fireplace overlooking the green common area. Top floor laundry, tons of storage space in this home. The best part NO COMMON WALLS ON BEDROOMS! Enjoy great schools, the Brambleton town Center, close proximity to the DC Commuter, access to the clubhouse community pool, tennis court and sports facilities. Cable and internet are included in rent. Look no further this is it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

