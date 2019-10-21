42241 VIOLET MIST TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool internet access tennis court

PRISTINE+END UNIT w/Over 2800 Sq.ft**On a DEAD END ROAD**3 LVL Bumpout**4 legal Bdrms/3.5Bths**Tons of upgrades through out**Hardwood on entire Main level**Gourmet Kitch w/granite, Stainless steel Appliances, Island+huge walk-in pantry*Large 2ndry BDRMS**Laundry on Bedroom level**Master suite with sitting room, tray ceiling, oversized Walk-in Closet plus luxurious private bathroom**Fully Finished Basement w brand new carpet/Full bath+ legal Bedroom**Fully fenced backyard**Deck**Rent Includes Verizon FIOS Internet & Basic Cable & Telephone+++HOA Amenities: Basketball Courts, Bike Trail, Community Center, pool, tennis courts, playgrounds & more!READY TO MOVE IN NOW!