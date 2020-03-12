All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated March 12 2020 at 2:18 AM

42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE

42157 Bunker Woods Place · No Longer Available
Location

42157 Bunker Woods Place, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Beautiful 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath fully finished home. Owner will accept 6 month lease . This a upgraded model with luxury added throughout. The owners suite is gorgeous and the fully finished basement will allow all family and guest activities plus room for guest in the fully finished bedroom. It also has lots of storage. The exterior is fully landscaped with sprinkler system, plants and shrubs. The patio is covered with a roll out tarp. This beauty is near shopping, restaurants, Theater, grocery stores and transportation systems.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE have any available units?
42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE have?
Some of 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE offers parking.
Does 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE have a pool?
No, 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

