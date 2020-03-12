42157 Bunker Woods Place BUNKER WOODS PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking media room

Beautiful 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath fully finished home. Owner will accept 6 month lease . This a upgraded model with luxury added throughout. The owners suite is gorgeous and the fully finished basement will allow all family and guest activities plus room for guest in the fully finished bedroom. It also has lots of storage. The exterior is fully landscaped with sprinkler system, plants and shrubs. The patio is covered with a roll out tarp. This beauty is near shopping, restaurants, Theater, grocery stores and transportation systems.