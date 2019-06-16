All apartments in Brambleton
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
41769 IVY GLEN COURT
Last updated June 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

41769 IVY GLEN COURT

41769 Ivy Glen Ct · No Longer Available
Location

41769 Ivy Glen Ct, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
media room
LUXURY LIVING IN WILLOWSFORD - Gorgeous Home with Three Finished Levels (Finished 5312 Square Feet of Living Space). Two-Car Side Load Garage with Access to Mudroom with Closet. Main Level with Stunning Two-Story Foyer with Turning Staircase. Formal Living and Formal Dining Room, Study with French Doors and Gourmet Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Nook. Family Room off Kitchen with Gas Fireplace and Access to Covered Balcony Overlooking Beautiful Fully Fenced Private Conservancy Lot. Bi-Weekly Lawn Service is Included in the Rent. Upper Level with 4 Bedrooms and Three Full Bathrooms. Walk-In Closets with Closet Organizers, Laundry Room with Front Load Washer and Dryer. Fully Finished Lower Level with Game Room and Bar, Powder Room, Theater, Full Sized Windows and Walk-Out to Covered Patio. Fitness Room with Epoxy Flooring and Wall of Mirrors. Guest Suite with Closet and En-Suite Full Bathroom. Light and Bright Home and Ready for Move-In on July 15th. Willowsford is a 4000 Acre Community Built around a 300 Acre Working Farm with Farm Stand and Weekly Fresh Produce ~ Farm-to-Table Living, Nature Walks, Camp Sites, Educational Programs, Boat House, Pools, Fitness Centers and a 7-Acre Lake. Ranking Number 18 on TOP 20 Community List in the Nation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 41769 IVY GLEN COURT have any available units?
41769 IVY GLEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 41769 IVY GLEN COURT have?
Some of 41769 IVY GLEN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 41769 IVY GLEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
41769 IVY GLEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 41769 IVY GLEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 41769 IVY GLEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 41769 IVY GLEN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 41769 IVY GLEN COURT offers parking.
Does 41769 IVY GLEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 41769 IVY GLEN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 41769 IVY GLEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 41769 IVY GLEN COURT has a pool.
Does 41769 IVY GLEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 41769 IVY GLEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 41769 IVY GLEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 41769 IVY GLEN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 41769 IVY GLEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 41769 IVY GLEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
