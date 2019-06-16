41769 IVY GLEN COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room on-site laundry parking pool garage guest suite media room

LUXURY LIVING IN WILLOWSFORD - Gorgeous Home with Three Finished Levels (Finished 5312 Square Feet of Living Space). Two-Car Side Load Garage with Access to Mudroom with Closet. Main Level with Stunning Two-Story Foyer with Turning Staircase. Formal Living and Formal Dining Room, Study with French Doors and Gourmet Kitchen with Island and Breakfast Nook. Family Room off Kitchen with Gas Fireplace and Access to Covered Balcony Overlooking Beautiful Fully Fenced Private Conservancy Lot. Bi-Weekly Lawn Service is Included in the Rent. Upper Level with 4 Bedrooms and Three Full Bathrooms. Walk-In Closets with Closet Organizers, Laundry Room with Front Load Washer and Dryer. Fully Finished Lower Level with Game Room and Bar, Powder Room, Theater, Full Sized Windows and Walk-Out to Covered Patio. Fitness Room with Epoxy Flooring and Wall of Mirrors. Guest Suite with Closet and En-Suite Full Bathroom. Light and Bright Home and Ready for Move-In on July 15th. Willowsford is a 4000 Acre Community Built around a 300 Acre Working Farm with Farm Stand and Weekly Fresh Produce ~ Farm-to-Table Living, Nature Walks, Camp Sites, Educational Programs, Boat House, Pools, Fitness Centers and a 7-Acre Lake. Ranking Number 18 on TOP 20 Community List in the Nation.