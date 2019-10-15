41647 REVIVAL DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Stunning home with the most amazing lot! This NV built home is only 5 years old and backs to a private lake. Immaculate inside and out! Three finished levels, two covered porches, 3 fireplaces, chefs kitchen with double islands, an amazing view of the lake from the wall of windows that grace the family room, built in entertainment center, built in cubbies in the mud room, first floor laundry, coffered and tray ceilings, wood floors on main level, dual staircases, main level bed and bath, luxury master suite with spa bathroom, fully finished lower level with bed, bath and wet bar! Large 1/2 acre lot! Located in a small community of estate homes with private lake, sandy beach, trails and 2 acre dog park. Minutes to Stone Springs Hospital. Convenient to shopping, dining, Dulles airport and coming soon silver line metro.