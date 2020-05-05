23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Beautiful large Villa Home, Around 4400 sq f t. main level kitchen ,~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 3 Full Baths, one Half Baths ~ 2-Car Garage, Light-filled, Large Rec Room in basement , Open spaces and Upscale finishes, High quality, Upgrade,. Experience one of the country~s best planned communities! . . Internet and cable television programming paid thru HOA. Walk able distance to new CVS , near to Brambleton Town center, close to RT 7, Rt 50, Loudoun County Park WayWe will repaint the home into new condition....