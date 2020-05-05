All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:25 AM

23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE

23562 Christina Ridge Square · No Longer Available
Location

23562 Christina Ridge Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

garage
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful large Villa Home, Around 4400 sq f t. main level kitchen ,~ 4 Bedrooms ~ 3 Full Baths, one Half Baths ~ 2-Car Garage, Light-filled, Large Rec Room in basement , Open spaces and Upscale finishes, High quality, Upgrade,. Experience one of the country~s best planned communities! . . Internet and cable television programming paid thru HOA. Walk able distance to new CVS , near to Brambleton Town center, close to RT 7, Rt 50, Loudoun County Park WayWe will repaint the home into new condition....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE have any available units?
23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
Is 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE offers parking.
Does 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE have a pool?
No, 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23562 CHRISTINA RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.

