All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE
Last updated April 30 2019 at 1:45 AM

23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE

23535 Christina Ridge Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

23535 Christina Ridge Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Pulte Grand Villa with over 4200 SF of living space. This end unit property features an open floor plan with all the latest upgrades. Features 4 oversized bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors on the main living level. Carpet in the basement and upper level. Pets are on a case by case basis. Lawn and exterior maintenance is included in the monthly rent. HUGE family room. Bonus loft area for extra space. Master suite upgraded with luxury bath. Large basement with 4th bedroom. Move-in condition. HOA fee includes lawn maintenance. June availability!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE have any available units?
23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE have?
Some of 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton 3 BedroomsBrambleton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAPurcellville, VABurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Yorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia