23535 CHRISTINA RIDGE SQUARE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Pulte Grand Villa with over 4200 SF of living space. This end unit property features an open floor plan with all the latest upgrades. Features 4 oversized bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. Hardwood floors on the main living level. Carpet in the basement and upper level. Pets are on a case by case basis. Lawn and exterior maintenance is included in the monthly rent. HUGE family room. Bonus loft area for extra space. Master suite upgraded with luxury bath. Large basement with 4th bedroom. Move-in condition. HOA fee includes lawn maintenance. June availability!