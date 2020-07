23520 ADAGIO TERRACE

Amenities

SPACIOUS VAN METRE URBAN-INSPIRED TOWNHOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH 2 CAR GARAGE, 3 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, AND BRICK FRONT OFFERS GOURMET KITCHEN WITH EXPANDED KITCHEN ISLAND, 42' MAPLE CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. HARDWOOD FLOORS ON THE MAIN LEVEL. FENCED IN BACK YARD WITH THE SPACIOUS DECK. RENT INCLUDES ALL HOA AMENITIES: FIOS, POOLS, TENNIS COURTS, WALKING TRAILS AND OUTSIDE YARD MAINTENANCE *GREAT LOCATION. CLOSE DISTANCE TO FUTURE METRO STATION * FAST TURNAROUND * MUST APPLY ONLINE - SEE DOCUMENTS FOR INSTRUCTIONS * PETS CASE BY CASE * ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT $350 - ADDITIONAL PET RENT $30/PET/MONTH*ELECTRONIC RENT PAYMENTS* PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT PROS *THE SECOND CHECK (EMD) ---DELIVER CERTIFIED FUNDS(e.g. a cashier's check) TO THE LISTING AGENT * PLEASE MAKE CHECK PAYABLE TO UNITED REAL ESTATE.