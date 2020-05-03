23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

Be the first to live in this brand new chic and lovely Miller & Smith townhome in beautiful Ashburn community! Walk to town center with many restaurants, cafes and shops. It is a beautiful contemporary house with a spacious kitchen and great room on the main level that opens to a covered patio, and two bedrooms and a master suite on the third level. It's not often you get the opportunity to rent a new home. If interested tour the Mayfair model across from the house.See the beautiful full door windows and spacious covered deck off the great room on the main level!!