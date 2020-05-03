All apartments in Brambleton
23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE

23187 Hampton Oak Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23187 Hampton Oak Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
new construction
Be the first to live in this brand new chic and lovely Miller & Smith townhome in beautiful Ashburn community! Walk to town center with many restaurants, cafes and shops. It is a beautiful contemporary house with a spacious kitchen and great room on the main level that opens to a covered patio, and two bedrooms and a master suite on the third level. It's not often you get the opportunity to rent a new home. If interested tour the Mayfair model across from the house.See the beautiful full door windows and spacious covered deck off the great room on the main level!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have any available units?
23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have?
Some of 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE offer parking?
No, 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have a pool?
No, 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23187 HAMPTON OAK TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

