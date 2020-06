Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

***MUST SEE!!!*** Amazing New construction, less than a year old! This TH offers brand new ss appliances, beautiful granite countertops, spacious bedrooms, among many other exquisite features. It offers a covered Veranda off the main level. HUGE 1100+ sq/ft rooftop terrace. Luxurious master suite with oversized shower.