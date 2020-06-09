23072 MINERVA DRIVE

Amenities

Tenant Occupied. House will be ready to Move-in on July 1st. Walkthrough videos available for the entire house. Due to COVID-19 we are trying to minimize in-person showings so please check out the walk through video before scheduling in-person showing. Beautiful brick-front Single-Family Home with side loading garage on a corner lot . Has Gourmet kitchen w/upgraded features & sunny breakfast area that opens to extended Family Room w/gas fire place. Huge Master Suite w/walk in closet & super bath. 2 level foyer w/oak stairs. Four spacious bedrooms & partially finished basement w/walkout stairs. Basic Cable & Internet included in rent. Tenant will have to buy the cable box separately.