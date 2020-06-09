All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated June 9 2020

23072 MINERVA DRIVE

23072 Minerva Drive · No Longer Available
Location

23072 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Tenant Occupied. House will be ready to Move-in on July 1st. Walkthrough videos available for the entire house. Due to COVID-19 we are trying to minimize in-person showings so please check out the walk through video before scheduling in-person showing. Beautiful brick-front Single-Family Home with side loading garage on a corner lot . Has Gourmet kitchen w/upgraded features & sunny breakfast area that opens to extended Family Room w/gas fire place. Huge Master Suite w/walk in closet & super bath. 2 level foyer w/oak stairs. Four spacious bedrooms & partially finished basement w/walkout stairs. Basic Cable & Internet included in rent. Tenant will have to buy the cable box separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23072 MINERVA DRIVE have any available units?
23072 MINERVA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23072 MINERVA DRIVE have?
Some of 23072 MINERVA DRIVE's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23072 MINERVA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
23072 MINERVA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23072 MINERVA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 23072 MINERVA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23072 MINERVA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 23072 MINERVA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 23072 MINERVA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23072 MINERVA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23072 MINERVA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 23072 MINERVA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 23072 MINERVA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 23072 MINERVA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 23072 MINERVA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23072 MINERVA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23072 MINERVA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23072 MINERVA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

