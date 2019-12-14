All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated December 14 2019 at 6:07 AM

23068 PECOS LANE

23068 Pecos Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23068 Pecos Lane, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
Eat, shop, or even see the newest movie at the bustling Town Center, spend time outside at the multiple parks & rec areas, jump in 1 of 4 pools on a hot day, or buy some fresh produce at the seasonal Farmer~s Market! Meal prepping just got more fun in the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, cooktop, wall ovens, and a breakfast room overlooking the stone patio and backyard which is the perfect place to spend your mornings. Open living room and dining room areas are complete with hardwood floors and are separated by beautiful columns; guests will never want to leave! Spacious family room with large windows boasts a gas fireplace. Sunny office area with glass French doors. Relax in the master suite with wrap-around walk-in closet, sitting area, and luxurious bath with dual sinks. Incredible, sun-filled loft area would make a great play area for kids. Spacious recreation room in the basement with wet bar will allow for cozy movie nights, or even build your own game room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23068 PECOS LANE have any available units?
23068 PECOS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 23068 PECOS LANE have?
Some of 23068 PECOS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23068 PECOS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
23068 PECOS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23068 PECOS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 23068 PECOS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 23068 PECOS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 23068 PECOS LANE offers parking.
Does 23068 PECOS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23068 PECOS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23068 PECOS LANE have a pool?
Yes, 23068 PECOS LANE has a pool.
Does 23068 PECOS LANE have accessible units?
No, 23068 PECOS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 23068 PECOS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23068 PECOS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 23068 PECOS LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 23068 PECOS LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

