23068 PECOS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool

Eat, shop, or even see the newest movie at the bustling Town Center, spend time outside at the multiple parks & rec areas, jump in 1 of 4 pools on a hot day, or buy some fresh produce at the seasonal Farmer~s Market! Meal prepping just got more fun in the gourmet kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar, pantry, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash, cooktop, wall ovens, and a breakfast room overlooking the stone patio and backyard which is the perfect place to spend your mornings. Open living room and dining room areas are complete with hardwood floors and are separated by beautiful columns; guests will never want to leave! Spacious family room with large windows boasts a gas fireplace. Sunny office area with glass French doors. Relax in the master suite with wrap-around walk-in closet, sitting area, and luxurious bath with dual sinks. Incredible, sun-filled loft area would make a great play area for kids. Spacious recreation room in the basement with wet bar will allow for cozy movie nights, or even build your own game room!