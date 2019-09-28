All apartments in Brambleton
22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE

22944 Rose Quartz Square · No Longer Available
Location

22944 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Price drop! Beautiful 3-Story Townhome, Attached 2 Car Garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half bath home located in the Heart of Brambleton. Entire home freshly painted, top to bottom! Spotless! Many upgrades include tall ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, hardwood floors and more! Short walk to Brambleton Town Center and 11-Acre Legacy Park. Awesome Location!! The 1st Level includes a Den, Powder Room, Large Coat Closet and a Welcoming spacious Foyer. The 2nd Level has an open floor plan, including Kitchen with Island, large dining area with access to the balcony, 3 sided gas fireplace and spacious family room with Hardwood floors, sunny and bright! The 3rd Level includes 3 bedrooms, washer and dryer, full bath in hallway, and The Master Bedroom. The Master features a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, plenty of room for furniture, and Master Bathroom with a double sink vanity, Granite countertops, and a large walk-in shower. This is a wonderful home in a peaceful setting. No smoking **No Pets***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE have any available units?
22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE have?
Some of 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
