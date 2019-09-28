22944 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Price drop! Beautiful 3-Story Townhome, Attached 2 Car Garage, 3 bedrooms, 2 full & 2 half bath home located in the Heart of Brambleton. Entire home freshly painted, top to bottom! Spotless! Many upgrades include tall ceilings, crown molding, granite countertops, hardwood floors and more! Short walk to Brambleton Town Center and 11-Acre Legacy Park. Awesome Location!! The 1st Level includes a Den, Powder Room, Large Coat Closet and a Welcoming spacious Foyer. The 2nd Level has an open floor plan, including Kitchen with Island, large dining area with access to the balcony, 3 sided gas fireplace and spacious family room with Hardwood floors, sunny and bright! The 3rd Level includes 3 bedrooms, washer and dryer, full bath in hallway, and The Master Bedroom. The Master features a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, plenty of room for furniture, and Master Bathroom with a double sink vanity, Granite countertops, and a large walk-in shower. This is a wonderful home in a peaceful setting. No smoking **No Pets***