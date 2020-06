Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

THIS PLACE HAS IT ALL! GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, WITH GREAT STORAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS. GAS FIREPLACE, HARDWOOD, AND TILE FLOORS ON THE MAIN, 4 BEDROOMS, 3 FULL BATHS, 1 HALF BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL, UPPER-LEVEL LOFT IS HUGE WITH BUILT-IN DESK CLOSE TO THE 2 BEDROOMS, NEUTRAL DECOR. MASTER BATHROOM SCHEDULED FOR NEW PAINT THIS WEEK.