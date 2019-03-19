22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities media room

This sun-drenched home is brand new and in pristine condition. This urban concept row home is located in the heart of Brambleton Town Center, just steps from restaurants, shops, the movie theater and brand new library. This beauty is a four level home with four bedrooms and four and a half baths. It also boasts two outdoor living spaces- There is a balcony off of the family room as well as a large rooftop terrace through the wall of sliding glass doors from the loft. Gorgeous wide plank hardwoods grace the main open-concept living spaces. You~ll find a gorgeous contemporary gas fireplace in the family room with pre-wires above for a wall mounted television. The large gourmet kitchen has plenty of storage with fantastic stainless appliances including two wall ovens, a cook top, decorator range hood, built in microwave and French door refrigerator. The large master bedroom has an oversized walk-in closet and master bath with a double vanity. A unique feature of the master shower is the casement window allowing daylight into the bathroom. All secondary bedrooms have dedicated full baths and streams of sunshine pouring through the huge windows. This is a rare opportunity to be the first resident of such a quality-built new home. It~s safe to say that this stunner won~t last long!