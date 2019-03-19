All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE

22871 Ember Brook Cir · No Longer Available
Location

22871 Ember Brook Cir, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
This sun-drenched home is brand new and in pristine condition. This urban concept row home is located in the heart of Brambleton Town Center, just steps from restaurants, shops, the movie theater and brand new library. This beauty is a four level home with four bedrooms and four and a half baths. It also boasts two outdoor living spaces- There is a balcony off of the family room as well as a large rooftop terrace through the wall of sliding glass doors from the loft. Gorgeous wide plank hardwoods grace the main open-concept living spaces. You~ll find a gorgeous contemporary gas fireplace in the family room with pre-wires above for a wall mounted television. The large gourmet kitchen has plenty of storage with fantastic stainless appliances including two wall ovens, a cook top, decorator range hood, built in microwave and French door refrigerator. The large master bedroom has an oversized walk-in closet and master bath with a double vanity. A unique feature of the master shower is the casement window allowing daylight into the bathroom. All secondary bedrooms have dedicated full baths and streams of sunshine pouring through the huge windows. This is a rare opportunity to be the first resident of such a quality-built new home. It~s safe to say that this stunner won~t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE have any available units?
22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE have?
Some of 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22871 EMBER BROOK CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
