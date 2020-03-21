22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Pierrepont 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage end unit Townhouse for rent in sought after Brambleton Town Center! Upgraded features throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and large center island, wide plank hardwoods, double sided fireplace. Large bedrooms and laundry room conveniently located on the upper level. There is a rooftop terrace perfect for relaxing. The lower level can be used as a 4th bedroom or study and there is a full bathroom. Location, location, location!