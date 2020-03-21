All apartments in Brambleton
Find more places like 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brambleton, VA
/
22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER
Last updated March 21 2020 at 9:57 PM

22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER

22836 Goldsborough Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brambleton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

22836 Goldsborough Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Pierrepont 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car garage end unit Townhouse for rent in sought after Brambleton Town Center! Upgraded features throughout. Gourmet Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, and large center island, wide plank hardwoods, double sided fireplace. Large bedrooms and laundry room conveniently located on the upper level. There is a rooftop terrace perfect for relaxing. The lower level can be used as a 4th bedroom or study and there is a full bathroom. Location, location, location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER have any available units?
22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER have?
Some of 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER currently offering any rent specials?
22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER pet-friendly?
No, 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER offer parking?
Yes, 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER offers parking.
Does 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER have a pool?
No, 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER does not have a pool.
Does 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER have accessible units?
No, 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER does not have accessible units.
Does 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 22836 GOLDSBOROUGH TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 BedroomsBrambleton 2 Bedrooms
Brambleton Apartments with BalconyBrambleton Apartments with Parking
Brambleton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VA
Leesburg, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia