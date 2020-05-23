All apartments in Brambleton
22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:49 PM

22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE

22816 Goldsborough Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22816 Goldsborough Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
*NO PETS - Available for July 1 move in*Beautiful Brownstone townhome w/ open floorplan and upgraded hrdwd floors on main level*Gourmet kitchen w/ huge island,upgraded lighting & stainless steel*Lrge family rm w/ gas FP*Formal dining room w/ box bay bump-out*Lrge owners suite w/ ample closet space & luxury bath w/ soaking tub*Lower level recreation room,4th bdrm or den & 3rd full bath*Outdoor living space overlooks common area*Photos Taken Prior to Tenant Moving In*Rent Includes FIOS Package & Community Amenities*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have any available units?
22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have?
Some of 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

