22816 GOLDSBOROUGH TERRACE

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse

*NO PETS - Available for July 1 move in*Beautiful Brownstone townhome w/ open floorplan and upgraded hrdwd floors on main level*Gourmet kitchen w/ huge island,upgraded lighting & stainless steel*Lrge family rm w/ gas FP*Formal dining room w/ box bay bump-out*Lrge owners suite w/ ample closet space & luxury bath w/ soaking tub*Lower level recreation room,4th bdrm or den & 3rd full bath*Outdoor living space overlooks common area*Photos Taken Prior to Tenant Moving In*Rent Includes FIOS Package & Community Amenities*