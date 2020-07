Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Two car garage Town house in Brambleton. Brick front town house with hardwood flooring in entire main level, stainless steel appliances,granite counter tops and many more upgrades. Deck of family room. Rent includes HOA fee where in you get Verizon FIOS internet and cable service at no cost. Access to all brambleton HOA amenities