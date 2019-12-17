All apartments in Brambleton
22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE
Last updated December 17 2019 at 1:25 AM

22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE

22716 Parkland Farms Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22716 Parkland Farms Terrace, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Your 2020 New Year's Resolution should be to live in Brambleton!! End unit garage townhouse in one of Loudoun's most popular communities, available for move-in January 1. Main level has hardwood floors, living room with crown molding and dining room with attractive chandelier, and sliding door out to Trex Deck.Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and center island. Enjoy all the incredible community amenities PLUS FIOS internet/cable are included in rent! Sorry, no pets/smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE have any available units?
22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE have?
Some of 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE offers parking.
Does 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE have a pool?
No, 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

