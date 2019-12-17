22716 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE

Amenities
Your 2020 New Year's Resolution should be to live in Brambleton!! End unit garage townhouse in one of Loudoun's most popular communities, available for move-in January 1. Main level has hardwood floors, living room with crown molding and dining room with attractive chandelier, and sliding door out to Trex Deck.Kitchen has granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and center island. Enjoy all the incredible community amenities PLUS FIOS internet/cable are included in rent! Sorry, no pets/smoking