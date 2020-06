Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready for move in. The house is fresh and clean for showing. Shows great. Hardwood floors on the main level. The rear yard is fully fenced. Rear lawn service is provided by the HOA. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center. Pets case by case with a pet deposit. No smoking, vaping, or cigars in the house.