Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE

22647 Gray Falcon Square · No Longer Available
Location

22647 Gray Falcon Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
media room
Live your best life in Brambleton! This nicely upgraded town home offers more than 2,400 square feet of living space on three levels. The lower level features a rec room area and access to the two-car rear-load garage. Walk up to the main level with hardwood floors on the full level, a spacious family room, fireplace and chef's Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Step out onto the rear deck. Bedroom level features master suite, two additional bedrooms and a second full bath. Enjoy all award-winning Brambleton has to offer - pools, parks, events and Brambleton Town Center with theater, shops, restaurants, brand-new Brambleton Library and more! Your HOA fee includes Verizon fios internet and cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE have any available units?
22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE have?
Some of 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE has a pool.
Does 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

