22647 GRAY FALCON SQUARE

Amenities
Live your best life in Brambleton! This nicely upgraded town home offers more than 2,400 square feet of living space on three levels. The lower level features a rec room area and access to the two-car rear-load garage. Walk up to the main level with hardwood floors on the full level, a spacious family room, fireplace and chef's Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Step out onto the rear deck. Bedroom level features master suite, two additional bedrooms and a second full bath. Enjoy all award-winning Brambleton has to offer - pools, parks, events and Brambleton Town Center with theater, shops, restaurants, brand-new Brambleton Library and more! Your HOA fee includes Verizon fios internet and cable.