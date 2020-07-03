All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

22641 TWITTER SQUARE

22641 Twitter Square · No Longer Available
Location

22641 Twitter Square, Brambleton, VA 20148
Brambleton Landbay

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
***FOR RENT Move-in Ready stunning bright and large **2 Car garage Town home w/ 2500 sqf ft. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Prime location in Brambleton Community min's from the Town Center, Bright & open floor plan w/3 levels extension, full house freshly painted , gleaming hardwood floors , gourmet kitchen, 42~ Kitchen Cabinets ,custom Granite counter tops , Large Living room , master bedroom w/tray ceiling and his/her large walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms**Large composite Deck w/views**Rent Includes verizon high speed Internet & Cable TV**lots of storage space in garage**Top Loudoun County schools in walking distance. plenty of guest and common area parking. A Must see !!!Future metro station & commuter routes. home shows like a model

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22641 TWITTER SQUARE have any available units?
22641 TWITTER SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brambleton, VA.
What amenities does 22641 TWITTER SQUARE have?
Some of 22641 TWITTER SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22641 TWITTER SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22641 TWITTER SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22641 TWITTER SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22641 TWITTER SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22641 TWITTER SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 22641 TWITTER SQUARE offers parking.
Does 22641 TWITTER SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22641 TWITTER SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22641 TWITTER SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22641 TWITTER SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22641 TWITTER SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22641 TWITTER SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22641 TWITTER SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 22641 TWITTER SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22641 TWITTER SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22641 TWITTER SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.

