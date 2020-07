22641 TWITTER SQUARE

Amenities

***FOR RENT Move-in Ready stunning bright and large **2 Car garage Town home w/ 2500 sqf ft. 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Prime location in Brambleton Community min's from the Town Center, Bright & open floor plan w/3 levels extension, full house freshly painted , gleaming hardwood floors , gourmet kitchen, 42~ Kitchen Cabinets ,custom Granite counter tops , Large Living room , master bedroom w/tray ceiling and his/her large walk in closets. 3 additional bedrooms**Large composite Deck w/views**Rent Includes verizon high speed Internet & Cable TV**lots of storage space in garage**Top Loudoun County schools in walking distance. plenty of guest and common area parking. A Must see !!!Future metro station & commuter routes. home shows like a model