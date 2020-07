Amenities

PRICE REDUCED! Amazing condo directly across the street from the Brambleton Town Center. Very spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Gas fireplace in the family room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large terrace located directly off of the family room. Great fitness center and outdoor pool. Pets on a case by case basis. Available immediately.