22454 PINE RIDGE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement. The stunning Master bedroom has a dual gas fireplace, sitting area, dual walk-in closets with dressing area, stand up shower in the bathroom as well as a separate soaking tub. The gourmet kitchen has gorgeous hardwood floors, granite countertops, and newer appliances. You'll enjoy the two-story vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as the crown molding and marvelous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The basement includes a bonus room, bar/kitchenette, and two separate entertaining spaces. The basement also has its own washer and dryer making that area great to host guests or use as an au-pair or in-law suite. The home is minutes away from the Loudon Station Metro as well as restaurants and shopping at the Brambleton Town Center.