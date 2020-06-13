All apartments in Brambleton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:26 PM

22454 PINE RIDGE COURT

22454 Pine Ridge Court · (310) 908-2721
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA 20148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 6836 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement. The stunning Master bedroom has a dual gas fireplace, sitting area, dual walk-in closets with dressing area, stand up shower in the bathroom as well as a separate soaking tub. The gourmet kitchen has gorgeous hardwood floors, granite countertops, and newer appliances. You'll enjoy the two-story vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as the crown molding and marvelous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The basement includes a bonus room, bar/kitchenette, and two separate entertaining spaces. The basement also has its own washer and dryer making that area great to host guests or use as an au-pair or in-law suite. The home is minutes away from the Loudon Station Metro as well as restaurants and shopping at the Brambleton Town Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT have any available units?
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT has a unit available for $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brambleton.
Does 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 22454 PINE RIDGE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
