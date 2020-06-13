22454 PINE RIDGE COURT

Amenities
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement. The stunning Master bedroom has a dual gas fireplace, sitting area, dual walk-in closets with dressing area, stand up shower in the bathroom as well as a separate soaking tub. The gourmet kitchen has gorgeous hardwood floors, granite countertops, and newer appliances. You'll enjoy the two-story vaulted ceilings in the living room as well as the crown molding and marvelous floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The basement includes a bonus room, bar/kitchenette, and two separate entertaining spaces. The basement also has its own washer and dryer making that area great to host guests or use as an au-pair or in-law suite. The home is minutes away from the Loudon Station Metro as well as restaurants and shopping at the Brambleton Town Center.