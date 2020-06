Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Best price in the area for this 1 year like new townhouse just built by Ryan Homes. 4br, 3.5 bath. 2 car garage. Future metro is less than a mile. Landlord is looking for tenant with good credit, non-smoker, no pets. Application fee is $40 per adult on lease. Available now. Vacant, show anytime, on Sentrilock.