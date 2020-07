Amenities

Beautiful Van Dorn Floor Plan in Westmoore - This 3 bedroom, 2 full/2 half bathroom TH in the premier Westmoore metro community features gorgeous upgraded hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and cabinetry. Enjoy spending time on the private, covered patio, strolling the community trails or swimming in the state of the art pool facilities. Application can be found at: https://apply.link/2WXrTgL