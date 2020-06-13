/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 AM
197 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bensley, VA
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bensley
1 Unit Available
6901 Wentworth Street
6901 Wentworth Street, Bensley, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1432 sqft
6901 Wentworth Street Available 07/01/20 Convenient Location - Brick ranch with living room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace, fenced rear yard, sunporch. Schools: Bensley Elementary Falling Creek Middle Meadowbrook High (RLNE3232693)
Results within 1 mile of Bensley
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Meadowbook
5 Units Available
Crystal Lakes Townhomes
3501 Meadowdale Blvd, Meadowbrook, VA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes in a pet-friendly community with basketball courts, playgrounds, fishing lakes, fitness trail and a pool. Units have large closets, patios and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
5936 Dunnshire Rd.
5936 Dunnshire Road, Meadowbrook, VA
Great tri-level home located off Dalebrook Road in central Chesterfield.
Results within 5 miles of Bensley
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:52pm
20 Units Available
Meridian Watermark
6500 Caymus Way, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
Community features a 24-hour fitness center, business center, clubhouse, movie theater, and swimming pool. Apartments have balcony, full-size washer/dryer, and gourmet kitchens. Large, open floor plans with lots of light.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
23 Units Available
Courthouse Green
6417 Statute St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1163 sqft
These traditional Chesterfield homes are close to Interstate 95 and just 15 minutes from downtownn Richmond. Units boast bathtubs, ceiling fans and ice makers. Playground, pool and tennis court are all located on-site.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
$
Bellwood
21 Units Available
Colony Village Apartments
10250 Colony Village Way, Bellwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1139 sqft
Minutes from I-95. Apartments feature many upgrades including a fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, coffee bar and fit pit. 24-hour gym and garage available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9106 Lost Forest Dr
9106 Lost Forest Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Chesterfield 3 bedroom Ranch house, 2 bedroom, near Chester Rd. Bellwood, $1300 - Chesterfield near Chester Rd. and Bellwood. 3 bedrooms rancher, 2 baths, electric heat and cool, washer/dryer, stove.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Grove
1 Unit Available
2301 Harwood St Unit B
2301 Harwood St, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1500 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE!!! Beautiful Renovated 3 bed 1 bath Duplex AVAILABLE NOW!! Water/Sewer/Trash/ Security System Included!! - Don't miss this beautifully renovated top floor duplex unit 10 minutes from Downtown Richmond! Bus line right down the street
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Jeff Davis
1 Unit Available
3006 Columbia Street
3006 Columbia Street, Richmond, VA
Spacious 4 Bedroom Home in Davee Gardens Ready NOW! - Wonderful, spacious four bedroom, one bathroom home nestled on a quiet street off of Ruffin Road available NOW!! Conveniently located to downtown Richmond in less than 15 minutes with quick
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swansboro
1 Unit Available
2861 Lawson Street
2861 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1140 sqft
Cozy, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Swansboro Ready NOW! - Renovated, three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home on nice corner lot available NOW! Located right off of Hull Street Road (360) between Midlothian Turnpike (60) on a quiet street
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
1521 National Street
1521 National Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1521 National Street Available 07/01/20 Awesome House in Fulton!!! - Nice 3BR 2BA 4-square row house on a very quiet block in Fulton Hill. Large front porch and grill-ready back yard! New carpet on 2nd floor and refinished hardwoods downstairs.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackwell
1 Unit Available
2000 Boston Ave
2000 Boston Avenue, Richmond, VA
PRICE DROP! Spacious 6 Bedroom Home Near Manchester Available NOW! - HUGE 6 bedroom home with a backyard available NOW! - One full bathroom on each floor. - Beautiful hardwood floors! - 4 Bedrooms upstairs and 2 Bedrooms on the first floor.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5413 South Jessup Road
5413 South Jessup Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Beautiful House For Rent: $1330, 3Br/1.5Bth,1300sf - Property Id: 9186 DO NO APPROACH THE HOME! IT IS STILL TENANT OCCUPIED! Please go here to apply! https://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Woodland Heights
1 Unit Available
709 W 27th Street
709 West 27th Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
709 W 27th Street Available 08/01/20 - Renovated ranch so close to river you can hear it features 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite countertops, lots of cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled baths,
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowbook
1 Unit Available
7324 Winterleaf Ct
7324 Winterleaf Court, Meadowbrook, VA
Available 08/01/20 Please apply online : www.greatrichmondrentals.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Montrose
1 Unit Available
1709 Geffert Dr
1709 Geffert Drive, Montrose, VA
Montrose / Varina 4 Bed 1 Bath Cape - Montrose / Varina off Williamsburg RD 4 Bed, 1 Bath Cape with carport. Central air and gas heat. Gas dryer. 1300+ square feet of living space. Hardwood floors throughout. Level lot and fenced on 3 sides..
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2601 Wayside Dr
2601 Wayside Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$995
Please come into the leasing office at 1701 Colorado Ave Richmond VA for help! 2601 Wayside Drive 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3712 Medora PL
3712 Medora Place, Chester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
3712 Medora PL Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom and 2/12 Bath Transitional with 2 Car Attached Garage - Ready to Move! This is a Beautiful 3 BR Home with Hardwood Floors on 1st Floor.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
5201 Salem St.
5201 Salem Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1392 sqft
5201 Salem St. Available 08/04/20 Updated Fulton Hill Home - 3 Beds 1.5 Baths w/ Large Fenced in Yard! - Completely updated, spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Fulton Hill. Located near Downtown, you are close to shopping, breweries and restaurants.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swansboro West
1 Unit Available
109 E 37th St
109 East 37th Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1275 sqft
109 E. 37th St South Richmond 3 bedroom, screened porch , office, Washer/Dryer $1295.00 - AVAILABLE NOW! (VIRTUAL SHOWINGS ONLY) 109 E. 37th St.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Blackwell
1 Unit Available
1108 Decatur Street
1108 Decatur Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1568 sqft
1108 Decatur Street Available 08/01/20 3 BR/ 1.5 BA Newly Renovated House in Manchester! Available August 1st! - Newly renovated home in Manchester, large backyard, two (2) decks, off-street parking, and carpet throughout the whole house.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive - 1
5037 Sir Sagamore Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
- Colonial style home with 4 bdrms, 2 1/2 baths, formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, family room with fireplace. Conveniently located off Salem Church Road For more information, please visit our website at www.hornerandnewell.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Worthington
1 Unit Available
6548 Holliday Rd
6548 Holliday Road, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1098 sqft
Newly renovated Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bathroom single family home. New vinyl flooring in kitchen, Laundry room and carpet all through-out. This home has new windows and a brand new HVAC system.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Fulton Hill
1 Unit Available
712 Louisiana Street
712 Louisiana Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2222 sqft
Your New, environmentally friendly home awaits! Location cannot be beat! Walking distance to Rocketts Landing, Boat House & all the dining & entertainment RVA has to offer! Attention medical professionals: Only minutes to VCU/MCV but offers your own
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VASuffolk, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWilliamsburg, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VA
Mechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VABellwood, VAMontrose, VA