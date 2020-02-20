43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE

Amenities

Meticulously maintained home in Belmont Country Club! 4 levels with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths located a short walk to the Recreation facility, with pool, tot lot, and tennis courts. Spacious home with a quaint front porch, fenced rear yard and patio! This home has space for everyone! Hardwoods, fireplace, upgraded baths, spacious rooms, oversized garage, & upgraded gourmet kitchen. Rent includes trash, snow removal, cable/internet, and all landscaping. Social membership available for Tenant, with opportunity to purchase upgraded memberships (at tenant cost). https://www.belmontcountryclub.com/about . Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, renters insurance, and monthly filter program ($15/mo). Pet(s) will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and $25 monthly rent charge (per pet). Minimum income qualifications $120k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8. Owner requires job transfer clause in lease. Photos taken before current tenants.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management www.freedompm.com