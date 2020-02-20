All apartments in Belmont
Last updated February 20 2020 at 1:27 AM

43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE

43585 Dunhill Cup Square · No Longer Available
Location

43585 Dunhill Cup Square, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Meticulously maintained home in Belmont Country Club! 4 levels with 4 bedrooms & 2.5 baths located a short walk to the Recreation facility, with pool, tot lot, and tennis courts. Spacious home with a quaint front porch, fenced rear yard and patio! This home has space for everyone! Hardwoods, fireplace, upgraded baths, spacious rooms, oversized garage, & upgraded gourmet kitchen. Rent includes trash, snow removal, cable/internet, and all landscaping. Social membership available for Tenant, with opportunity to purchase upgraded memberships (at tenant cost). https://www.belmontcountryclub.com/about . Tenant is responsible for all utilities, minor interior maintenance, renters insurance, and monthly filter program ($15/mo). Pet(s) will be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional security deposit ($500/pet) and $25 monthly rent charge (per pet). Minimum income qualifications $120k/year. Two adults' incomes max considered for qualification. Good Credit Required. Not participating with Section 8. Owner requires job transfer clause in lease. Photos taken before current tenants.Home is professionally managed by Freedom Property Management www.freedompm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE have any available units?
43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE have?
Some of 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE has a pool.
Does 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43585 DUNHILL CUP SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
