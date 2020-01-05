20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT

Amenities

***ELEGANT & SPACIOUS CUL-DE-SAC COLONIAL BACKING TO OPEN GOLF COURSE VISTAS*** Gated golf course community. Over 4600 sq ft of living space, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, family room off kitchen with vaulted 2 story ceilings, cozy custom fireplace. Spacious living & dining room and study/library. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops opens to a sunroom with access to a large brick patio overlooking the scenic golf course. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms. Fully finished walkup lower level with large rec room, bar, three dens/studies, full bath and plenty of storage. Short walking distance to the community pool, gym, tennis courts and playground. Can walk to shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods. Short drive to One Loudoun Towne Center, movies, restaurants and stores Trader Joe, Lidl). Tenant pays $110/mo social membership fee.