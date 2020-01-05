All apartments in Belmont
20242 Hidden Creek Court
Location

20242 Hidden Creek Court, Belmont, VA 20147
Belmont

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
***ELEGANT & SPACIOUS CUL-DE-SAC COLONIAL BACKING TO OPEN GOLF COURSE VISTAS*** Gated golf course community. Over 4600 sq ft of living space, gleaming hardwood floors throughout, family room off kitchen with vaulted 2 story ceilings, cozy custom fireplace. Spacious living & dining room and study/library. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops opens to a sunroom with access to a large brick patio overlooking the scenic golf course. Hardwood floors in all bedrooms. Fully finished walkup lower level with large rec room, bar, three dens/studies, full bath and plenty of storage. Short walking distance to the community pool, gym, tennis courts and playground. Can walk to shops and restaurants, including Whole Foods. Short drive to One Loudoun Towne Center, movies, restaurants and stores Trader Joe, Lidl). Tenant pays $110/mo social membership fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have any available units?
20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belmont, VA.
What amenities does 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have?
Some of 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Belmont.
Does 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT offer parking?
No, 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have a pool?
Yes, 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT has a pool.
Does 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 20242 HIDDEN CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

